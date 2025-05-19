            
EU antitrust ruling on Mars' $36 billion Kellanova takeover due by June 25

Both Mars and Kellanova are targeting an August 2025 closing date for the transaction.

By  Storyboard18May 19, 2025 4:23 PM
The high-profile deal, first unveiled in August last year, would see the family-owned confectionery heavyweight Mars - known globally for M&M's, Snickers, and Pedigree pet food - bring Kellanova's portfolio of iconic snack brands such as Pringles and Pop-Tarts into its fold. (Image credits: Unsplash)

European Union antitrust regulators will announce their decision by June 25 on whether to approve Mars Inc.'s $36 billion acquisition of Pringles-maker Kellanova, according to a recent European commission filing, reported Reuters.

The high-profile deal, first unveiled in August last year, would see the family-owned confectionery heavyweight Mars - known globally for M&M's, Snickers, and Pedigree pet food - bring Kellanova's portfolio of iconic snack brands such as Pringles and Pop-Tarts into its fold.

The merger comes at a time when the U.S. packaged food industry is undergoing a surge of consolidation, the report added.

Amid persistent inflation, consumers are increasingly shifting their preferences to more affordable private label options. Large firms are therefore seeking scale and synergy to cushion margins and maintain brand loyalty.

The European Commission, which is currently reviewing the deal, could either approve it unconditionally, require remedies to address competition concerns, or initiate a more in-depth four-month investigation if it finds substantive issues.

Despite early concerns raised by some European retailers - reportedly over potential market dominance in specific snack categories - legal experts suggest the deal is unlikely to face major roadblocks due to minimal product overlaps between the two companies.

Both Mars and Kellanova are targeting an August 2025 closing date for the transaction. However, the agreement allows for a deadline extension of up to 12 months should regulatory clearances, including from the EU, face delays.


First Published on May 19, 2025 4:23 PM

