Ryoji Shoda shares Onitsuka Tiger's plans for India and vision for the future: Exclusive Interview

Ryoji Shoda, head of Onitsuka Tiger, was recently visiting India. In a conversation with Storyboard18, he shared his plans to start production in India. “Once we finalise the production volumes, we plan to begin manufacturing locally, which will supply our stores globally,” he said.

He believes India’s market potential for premium footwear and apparel is growing rapidly. “Setting up local manufacturing will add value,” he added. In this special chat, Shoda also expressed his desire to strengthen Onitsuka Tiger’s position in the Indian market and deepen the brand’s connection with its audience.

‘Shoda-san’, as he is called by his colleagues, has been with the brand since 2011. With a background in international fashion, Shoda has been a key driver behind the brand’s strategic transformation into a cult favorite. Under his leadership, Onitsuka Tiger has seen significant growth in market visibility and has become a mainstay in both lifestyle and luxury fashion.

2024 also marked a landmark year for the brand, celebrating its 75th anniversary. In this interview, Shoda shares the company’s future growth plans and the brand’s desired position in the minds of younger consumers.

Edited excerpts

It’s been 75 years since Onitsuka Tiger was created. The first 25 years were defined by sports, the next 25 were dormant, and the last 25 have been a story of revival. How do you view this remarkable journey?

You’re absolutely right. During its first 25 years, Onitsuka Tiger established itself as a pioneer in the sportswear industry. The following 25 years were a phase of reflection and recalibration. Now, entering a new chapter, we’ve embraced a bold transformation, redefining ourselves as a fashion-forward brand. Looking to the future, we envision the next 25 years as an opportunity to evolve into a ‘premier luxury lifestyle brand’. This vision extends beyond footwear to encompass a diverse range of products, creating a complete luxury lifestyle experience for our customers. Spanning 100 years, our journey captures the essence of our transformation—from sports to fashion, and ultimately to luxury.

As we celebrate Onitsuka Tiger’s 75th anniversary, we take immense pride in this milestone, which reflects our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence. Over the past seven decades, we’ve seamlessly blended tradition with modernity, crafting products that embody comfort, forward-thinking design, and respect for our artisanal heritage. Looking ahead, we remain committed to launching new projects with passion and ambition, inspiring both present and future generations.

Sneaker culture is very influential today. How does Onitsuka Tiger position itself in this market?

Onitsuka Tiger is more than just a sneaker brand; it's a full-fledged lifestyle brand. By expanding into a comprehensive lifestyle portfolio and leveraging exclusivity, strategic collaborations, and innovative design, Onitsuka Tiger offers unparalleled value—a seamless fusion of the past and present, tradition and innovation.

The brand’s strategic approach focuses on honoring its heritage through modern interpretations, forging key collaborations, and offering limited-edition drops. Additionally, the launch of flagship stores worldwide reinforces Onitsuka Tiger’s global presence and commitment to delivering a unique, luxury experience.

How has the brand fared in the Indian market? What are the trends relevant to Indian consumers?

Onitsuka Tiger’s performance in the Indian market has been steadily growing, as the brand has successfully positioned itself as a premium lifestyle brand in the country. Key drivers of this growth include comfort and functionality, with features like the “Ampliform” and “Ortholite” sock liners, which offer better cushioning and are quite popular. Additionally, the athleisure trend, along with supplementary merchandise such as hoodies, joggers, and sweatshirts with a rich history of embroidered patchwork, logos, and graphics, is doing well in India. There is a growing interest in premiumisation, with minimalist and contemporary fashion gaining traction across all lifestyle categories.

What are some of the pillars of your strategy for India going forward, and what are your investments in the country? I heard you're starting to manufacture here…

We are considering starting production in India. Once we finalise the production volumes, we plan to begin manufacturing locally, which will supply our stores globally. Our strategy for India goes beyond just shoes; we are also expanding into the production of apparel, bags, and other accessories. Establishing a manufacturing base in India is a strategic move that can significantly accelerate Onitsuka Tiger’s growth in the region. India’s market potential for premium footwear and apparel is growing rapidly, and setting up local manufacturing will add value.

Over the years, Onitsuka Tiger has become a cult favorite. How do you ensure that the brand’s identity remains authentic as it evolves, while still appealing to new and diverse audiences? How do you ensure that Onitsuka Tiger's aesthetic and message stay consistent across all markets?

As a brand, we constantly engage with our customers, fostering a two-way conversation. Rather than focusing solely on current trends or demands, we anticipate future needs and innovate accordingly. Our products are designed to stimulate and inspire, creating a lasting impression that resonates with our customers.

Since 2011, under your leadership, the brand has undergone a remarkable transformation—from the iconic Mexico 66 silhouette to the bold Yellow Collection. What was the inspiration behind all of this transformation?

When it comes to branding, it’s about the name and the product. As a Japanese brand, I wanted to move forward with this new direction. Even with our stores, we aim to establish a distinct positioning that sets us apart from typical sports brands.

As you mentioned, the Mexico 66 in yellow and black is symbolic of Onitsuka Tiger. It became iconic after being featured in Kill Bill in 2002, which gave sales a significant boost. By 2010, the trend had settled, and that’s when I came on board. At that time, we decided to expand our product offerings beyond just the Mexico 66. Now, we’re seeing a revival of that trend, but we don’t want to rely solely on it. We want to continue offering fresh, innovative products.

Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on increasing our retail presence globally, through both standalone stores and flagship locations. This is all part of our strategy to solidify our place in the luxury fashion space. Our inspiration has always been to present a holistic offering to the consumer, ensuring perfection from every angle in a 360-degree format. While luxury brands often focus solely on aesthetics, we combine style, functionality, and our sports heritage to create products that surpass expectations on multiple levels, both functional and emotional.

Over the past few years, you’ve focused on increasing direct retail business and expanding the network of flagship stores worldwide. Which markets are appealing to you right now?

Our strategy has always prioritised retailing through our own stores, which remains a cornerstone of our approach. Indian customers consistently enjoy a positive brand experience when they visit our stores, fostering a loyal base of repeat customers. Rather than focusing on increasing the number of stores, we emphasize quality over quantity. Each store is carefully designed to cater to our customers' needs and create a meaningful connection. Our growth is deliberate and thoughtful, never driven by expansion for its own sake.

For example, over the last two years, we’ve focused on opening flagship stores in prime locations such as Regent Street in London and Milan. We’re also excited to announce that our Barcelona store will open early next year, followed by a new store in France. These locations are highly attractive and will generate significant anticipation among customers.

Looking ahead, we’re focused on innovative marketing strategies and branding initiatives that will elevate Onitsuka Tiger's position across different markets. A key part of this will be our price control strategy to maintain the value of our products. Additionally, we have a very clear channel strategy—we don’t want our products to be sold in multi-brand stores. About 95 percent of our products are only sold in our own Onitsuka Tiger stores, which sets us apart from other brands.

Looking ahead, what innovative marketing tactics or campaigns do you believe will continue to elevate Onitsuka Tiger's brand presence in the global market?

With 75 years of history, our heritage is a key asset that we will continue to build upon. We aim to adapt to modern times while preserving and cherishing our legacy. Our deep-rooted values provide a solid foundation for future growth. Participating in Milan Fashion Week for the last two years has elevated our status in the premium lifestyle segment, and this is something we will continue to scale. Launching our collections in Europe will help us gain recognition alongside iconic Japanese designers, showcasing our ability to compete on an international level.

Are there any upcoming projects or initiatives that you are particularly excited about?

The market is evolving rapidly, and one notable trend is the growing popularity of Onitsuka Tiger among Generation Z. They are trendsetters, and as they embrace the brand, older generations often follow their lead. However, catering to Generation Z comes with challenges—they have short attention spans and constantly seek new and fresh experiences.

To keep them engaged, we must continuously innovate and introduce exciting products. While this presents a challenge, it’s also an exhilarating opportunity. It pushes us to stay ahead of the curve and consistently deliver what our customers desire.

What is the legacy you want to leave behind as Ryoji Shoda in the fashion and footwear industry?