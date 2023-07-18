Mondelez turns 75! A look at its growth journey and ad campaigns in India

The joy of receiving a bar of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk or 5 Star from a relative visiting our homes for lunch on a Sunday, a glittering box of Cadbury’s Celebrations on Raksha Bandhan, sipping a hot cup of Bournvita on a rainy day after school…..these are the stuff of childhood memories, with Cadbury’s being the defining factor in all of them. During its strong seven-and-a-half-decade journey in India, the brand has created a sweet spot in the minds and hearts of consumers across the country with some of the most iconic ads that this country has seen. Whether it is ‘Asli Swad Zindagi Ka’ or 'Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’, 'Tyarri Jeet Ki', to Ramesh Suresh, or the most award-winning campaign that recently garnered a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions ― ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ ― all of these had significant roles to play in the 75-year journey of Cadbury’s or Mondelez, in India.