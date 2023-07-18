comScore

Watch Listen

Mondelez turns 75! A look at its growth journey and ad campaigns in India

Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat talks to Mondelez International's Anil Vishwanathan and Nitin Saini, Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey and Sukesh Nayak and Wavemaker's Shekhar Banerjee about Mondelez's growth over that last 75 years and how advertisements played a key role for its presence in India.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2023 6:18 PM
Mondelez turns 75! A look at its growth journey and ad campaigns in India
During its strong seven-and-a-half-decade journey in India, the brand has created a sweet spot in the minds and hearts of consumers across the country with some of the most iconic ads that this country has seen.

The joy of receiving a bar of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk or 5 Star from a relative visiting our homes for lunch on a Sunday, a glittering box of Cadbury’s Celebrations on Raksha Bandhan, sipping a hot cup of Bournvita on a rainy day after school…..these are the stuff of childhood memories, with Cadbury’s being the defining factor in all of them. During its strong seven-and-a-half-decade journey in India, the brand has created a sweet spot in the minds and hearts of consumers across the country with some of the most iconic ads that this country has seen. Whether it is ‘Asli Swad Zindagi Ka’ or 'Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’, 'Tyarri Jeet Ki', to Ramesh Suresh, or the most award-winning campaign that recently garnered a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions ― ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ ― all of these had significant roles to play in the 75-year journey of Cadbury’s or Mondelez, in India.

Storyboard18’s Shibani Bharat spoke to Anil Vishwanathan, MD - Vietnam and South-East Asia at Mondelez International, Nitin Saini, VP - Marketing at Mondelez India, Piyush Pandey, chairman - global creative and executive chairman - India, Ogilvy, Suresh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy and Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, west about Mondelez’s growth journey in India and the ad campaigns that helped shape the country’s ad ecosystem.


Tags
First Published on Jul 18, 2023 6:18 PM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

iD Fresh Food's chairman & CEO Musthafa PC on using safe ingredients, building trust and more

iD Fresh Food's chairman & CEO Musthafa PC on using safe ingredients, building trust and more

Watch Listen

Vishal Dhupar NVIDIA's MD - Asia South on AI disrupting advertising, WPP deal and more

Vishal Dhupar NVIDIA's MD - Asia South on AI disrupting advertising, WPP deal and more

Watch Listen

Zerodha's CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath on financial literacy and why finfluencers need regulation.

Zerodha's CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath on financial literacy and why finfluencers need regulation.

Watch Listen

Tata Motors Shubhranshu Singh and GV Ramanan on how to forge the CMO-CFO alliance

Tata Motors Shubhranshu Singh and GV Ramanan on how to forge the CMO-CFO alliance

Watch Listen

Meta India's Sandhya Devanathan on AI, metaverse and opportunities that India provides

Meta India's Sandhya Devanathan on AI, metaverse and opportunities that India provides

Watch Listen

Havas Group's Yannick Ballore on the AI revolution and its impact on the A&M industry

Havas Group's Yannick Ballore on the AI revolution and its impact on the A&M industry

Watch Listen

Interpublic Group's Philippe Krakowsky on gen AI and its influence on the A&M industry

Interpublic Group's Philippe Krakowsky on gen AI and its influence on the A&M industry