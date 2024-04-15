Star Sports and II Music's IPL soundtracks create social media frenzy; Over 20000 reels across social platforms

The sound of IPL soundtracks, released by Star Sports and II Music, features three songs, namely 'Vaa Thala,' 'Kohli Calling,' which are dedicated to two of cricket's most celebrated figures: Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

These songs are available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, 'Saath Aa Ke Rang Jamalo' is dedicated to the fans and is additionally available in Bengali, Malayalam, and Marathi.

Sung by Burrah , penned and composed by Akshay Raje Shinde, ‘Kohli Kohling’ has all the makings of a chant that will take over stadiums everywhere. The Punjabi rapper, pop singer, and songwriter, Burrah has made many viral appearances on MTV Hustle and boasts a growing fan following that swears by his multiple talents. 'Kohli Kohling' is an anthem that celebrates the career of Virat Kohli.

'Vaa Thala' is an anthem dedicated to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sung by the Achu Rajamani, the song revisits Dhoni's achievements and his iconic status as Captain Cool.

The third track “Saath Aa Ke Rang Jamalo" is the anthem that celebrates the excitement of fans across the country that accompany the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Star Sports Spokesperson said, "At Star Sports, we always work towards elevating the IPL experience for fans worldwide. Whether cheering for Virat Kohli's electrifying play or reliving Mahendra Singh Dhoni's iconic moments, the #IPLonStar soundtrack brings the passion of cricket and its legends to life. We believe these anthems will resonate with the entire cricket community, igniting stadiums and living rooms alike”