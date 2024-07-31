SW Network wins digital mandate for Haier Appliances India

Integrated advertising agency, SW (Sociowash) Network has secured the digital mandate for Haier Appliances India. The mandate was secured following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by SW Network’s Delhi headquarters. The mandate aims at enhancing brand awareness and driving business growth.

The collaboration will leverage integrated social media marketing, content marketing, and website development services to elevate Haier's presence in the Indian consumer market. Under this digital mandate, SW Network will be responsible for executing a comprehensive social media digital mandate that will be designed to resonate with the modern tech-savvy Indian consumer.

“With the increasing importance of digital engagement, it becomes imperative for brands to establish a solid image across digital platforms. By harnessing our expertise in social media marketing, content marketing, and website creative services, we aim to consolidate the position of Haier Appliances as a household name across India,” said Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network.