EaseMyTrip launches 2.0, targets high-growth travel firms with 49% investment

EaseMyTrip.com on Monday announced the launch of its next phase of growth, labeled as EaseMyTrip 2.0, under which it will partner with businesses focused on travel and leisure, providing them with financial and strategic support. According to Chairman & Founder Nishant Pitti, through this strategic pivot, the company aims to invest in high-potential, scalable businesses while expanding its footprint into new and emerging verticals evolving travel and lifestyle needs.

In an exchange filing, the online travel tech platform said that the 2.0 version has been built around the principle of partnership. EaseMyTrip 2.0 will focus on working capital investments, acquiring up to 49% equity in selected businesses, while ensuring that founders retain full operational control.

“We want to back founders who are building exciting businesses and not replace them,” said Pitti. “EaseMyTrip 2.0 is about combining their vision with our platform to create real, lasting scale," he added.

The sectors targeted for strategic investment cover both core and adjacent areas where EaseMyTrip sees strong growth potential. In the travel domain, the company is looking to partner with businesses involved in domestic and international holidays, religious and spiritual tourism (such as Ayodhya, Kedarnath, and Varanasi), student and education travel, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and group travel, luxury travel experiences, chartered flights, air ambulance services, and last-mile mobility including airport transfers and intercity cab services.

In addition, EaseMyTrip 2.0 will explore adjacent verticals that complement its core travel business. These include wellness and preventive healthcare services like spas and clinics, financial products linked to travel such as EMI and “pay later” solutions, insurance and travel assistance, airport-related services like lounge access and concierge support, as well as lifestyle and experiential add-ons such as gifting and customized tour packages.

Founders who partner with EaseMyTrip 2.0 will receive not only working capital but also access to EaseMyTrip’s customer base, strategic branding and co-marketing opportunities, and comprehensive backend support; all without surrendering operational control, the travel platform said.

EaseMyTrip has invited early- to mid-stage entrepreneurs to submit their business plans, past financial records, and three-year growth projections.