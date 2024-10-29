Tanishq, BigBasket collaborate for 10-minute delivery of gold, silver coins

Tata-owned online grocery store bigbasket, is expanding its quick commerce capablities by teaming up with Tanishq to offer the rapid delivery of gold and silver coins within 10 minutes.

Storyboard18 reported two-weeks ago that a plethora of Tata-owned brands are preparing to collaborate with BigBasket's 10-minute delivery service, BB Now, in a bid to expand reach and capablities.

While BigBasket's quick delivery division has been operational for approximately 2.5 years, the company shifted its focus from slotted deliveries to quick delivery as part of a major overhaul of the brand.

In September, BigBasket pivoted to a 10-minute delivery segment by tying up with Croma Electronics (Tata Group's gadgets brand) to deliver the iPhone 16 models to customers within 10 minutes.

BigBasket and Tanishq

BigBasket said it will deliver Tanishq’s Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) silver coin, 10 gram; Tanishq 22 carat gold coin, 1 gram; and Tanishq 22 carat gold coin With Lakshmi motif, 1 gram in just 10 minutes to customers during Dhanteras festival.

“We are thrilled to partner with bigbasket to bring our exquisite gold and silver coins directly to customers' homes. Dhanteras holds immense significance, and through this partnership, we aim to make it easier for people to partake in the time-honoured tradition of purchasing gold, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune," Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer Tanishq said.

Quick delivery of yellow metal

Apart from BigBasket, other quick commerce platforms such as Zomato-owned Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart are also offering 10-minute delivery of gold and silver coins.

Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Jar, and Muthooth Exim for the 10-minute delivery of gold and silver coins. On the other hand, Blinkit has teamed up with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Joyalukkas.

Gold and silver prices

The rates of yellow metal on Tuesday witnessed a marginal decline. The cost of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 490 on Tuesday to Rs 7,996 per gram. Whereas, 22-carat gold was down by Rs 450 to Rs 7,331.3 per gram.

In the national capital Delhi, gold rates were Rs 79,963 for 10 grams. Silver rates in Delhi were Rs 1,01,000 per kilogram on Tuesday.