Tata IPL 2024: BoAt joins as RCB and GT's official audio and wearable partner

boAt, India's audio and wearables brand, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with two powerhouse IPL teams – the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) – as their official Audio & Wearable Partner for the upcoming season. This collaboration strengthens boAt's commitment to the world of cricket.

Commenting on the partnership, Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer, boAt, said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans as their official Audio & Wearables Partner. Both teams are known for their aggressive gameplay and passionate fan base, which perfectly aligns with boAt's energetic and youth-centric brand identity. Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate the fan experience, celebrate the spirit of cricket, and inspire fans to #BeAboAthead."

boAt's 'Be a boAthead' campaign invites individuals to join its community, offering rewards and prizes through exclusive games and activations linked to IPL teams Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Through this initiative, boAt aims to not only expand its reach but also deepen connections with its community of ‘boAtheads’, creating memorable experiences that resonate beyond the IPL season. Additionally, boAt will be rolling out a 360-degree marketing campaign throughout the season.