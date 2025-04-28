Tesla expands India footprint with new Mumbai office amid strategic growth plans

Tesla Inc. is firming up its footprint in India, with the EV giant securing a new office space in Mumbai’s Kurla area, close to the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) business district. The move marks another step forward in Tesla’s measured approach to expanding its India operations.

As per the media reports, the company, through its Indian arm Tesla India Motor & Energy, has leased a 30-seater office at a coworking facility in Phoenix Market City Mall. The monthly rent stands at approximately Rs 3 lakh, with the lease structured for one year and a flexible three-month lock-in period, offering Tesla room to adapt its India strategy as needed.

This latest addition becomes Tesla’s third operational outpost in India, following its registered office in Bengaluru and another space in Pune’s Viman Nagar, also housed within a coworking setup. The Mumbai office comes on the heels of Tesla finalizing a high-profile showroom space in BKC earlier this year, where lease rates reportedly set national records.

Prior to this, the company has secured a prime 4,000 sq ft showroom space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Media reports suggests that the lease deal sees Tesla agreeing to a monthly rent of nearly Rs 900 per sq ft, totaling around Rs 35 lakh per month, for a five-year period.

Alongside the Mumbai showroom, Tesla is also planning a second location in Delhi’s Aerocity, further underlining its focus on India’s top metropolitan markets.

Reportedly, Tesla’s India activity has picked up pace since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Elon Musk in the US last year. The government’s recent policy adjustments to attract global EV players have further bolstered optimism around Tesla’s deeper engagement with India’s fast-evolving electric mobility market.