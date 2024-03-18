comScore            

      WPL 2024: Zomato, Zepto among others capitalise on RCB win

      Right from Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto, brands jumped on the bandwagon to celebrate RCB's win.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2024 4:56 PM
      At the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on March 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capital. (Image source: Royal Challengers Bangalore via X)

      At the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on March 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made history when the team defeated Delhi Capital and won the the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). It is the first-ever premier league title for the RCB franchise.

      Along with both the women’s and men’s RCB teams, brands too got into celebrating the historic win.

      Take a look.


      First Published on Mar 18, 2024 1:04 PM

