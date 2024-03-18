WPL 2024: Zomato, Zepto among others capitalise on RCB win

At the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on March 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made history when the team defeated Delhi Capital and won the the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). It is the first-ever premier league title for the RCB franchise.
Along with both the women’s and men’s RCB teams, brands too got into celebrating the historic win.
Take a look.
Ee sala cup nam’madu 👸🏻 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/b34jzQ7CNf— Zepto (@ZeptoNow) March 17, 2024
To the remarkable athletes of the 2024 Women’s Premier League: your passion and skill made this season unforgettable! Let’s raise a Kool toast to the camaraderie that binds us together! #WPL2024 #WomenInCricket #ChillYourDil pic.twitter.com/KcmlGkwqBH— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 18, 2024
EE SALA CUP NAMDU!!! 👸 #WPLFinal https://t.co/t3ZijXO5Dv— Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 17, 2024
not all deliveries take 10 minutes, some even take 16 years.🏆— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) March 17, 2024
congratulations RCB.🎉#WPLFinal
it’s not Bangalore ☕️— zomato (@zomato) March 17, 2024
it’s Bangalore 🏆#WPLFinal
Play Bold ✅— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 17, 2024
Win Big 🏆
Make way for the champions💙✨
Congratulations @RCBTweets #WithLoveFromJio #PlayBold #RCB #WPL2024 #WPLFinal #DCvRCB