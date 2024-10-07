Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath becomes franchise team owner for Global e-Cricket Premier League

JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company, announced the first franchise team ownership for season 2 of its IP, Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL). Industry leaders Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha, Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods, and Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel, will serve as joint team owners of the Bengaluru franchise.

Last year’s tournament attracted over 200,000 registrations and culminated in a rigorous selection process that identified the top 64 players who formed eight teams. The action-packed finale saw these eight teams play-off each other in Real Cricket, JetSynthesys’ category leading cricket video game, and compete for global esports glory. With cumulative multiplatform reach of 70mn+, GEPL S1 was also streamed on JioCinema and witnessed a viewership of over 1.1mn+ mins.

Navani, CEO and founder, JetSynthesys, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashant Prakash to the GEPL family. Their involvement is a testament to the growing recognition of e-cricket as a mainstream sport. With an expanded team format and new league guidelines, we are set to elevate the competitive spirit and excitement to new heights globally."

Kamath remarked, "The gaming industry is incredibly exciting right now, especially with how fast things are moving in India. We’ve reached a point where we’re not just participating in global gaming—we’re creating esportable games for the world. Real Cricket is a prime example of that. Partnering with Rajan and JetSynthesys for the Global e-Cricket Premier League is a good opportunity to help foster and inspire young talent in this dynamic space. I’m keen to see what we can achieve together and to play a role in shaping the future of esports in India.”

Nagori added, "I'm truly passionate about the video gaming industry and excited about the vision JetSynthesys has for taking cricket to the world as India's premier esport. This is my way of giving back and supporting the next generation of gamers. I believe in their potential, and I'm here to help them shine in a space that’s evolving so quickly. Together, I believe we can turn gaming into the next big contributor to India GDP, and also a fulfilling career for many talented individuals."

Prashanth Prakash stated, “I'm thrilled to be part of the Global e-Cricket Premier League and to contribute to the growth of esports in India. This partnership with JetSynthesys aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation and my belief in the potential of cricket as a global esport. Together, we can create a vibrant ecosystem that empowers aspiring gamers and showcases their talent on an international stage."