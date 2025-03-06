            

Zing introduces 10-minute food delivery with cashback for late orders

To mark the launch, Zing is offering limited-time discounts and surprise freebies to customers, further enhancing its appeal as a leading instant food delivery service.

By  Storyboard18Mar 6, 2025 11:57 AM
Gurugram-based quick food delivery app called Zing has launched a 'Quick Delivery Promise', guaranteeing that orders will arrive within 10 minutes—or customers get a refund. The company, backed by Azhar Iqubal, founder of Inshorts and a judge on Shark Tank India, is aiming to expand its reach in India's growing instant food delivery market.

To achieve ultra-fast deliveries, Zing uses hyper-local cloud kitchens, AI-powered demand forecasting, and real-time tracking, ensuring meals are prepared and dispatched with minimal delay. While currently available only to loyal customers, the offer will soon roll out to all users.

"We are excited to introduce the Quick Delivery Promise, which reflects our commitment to making food delivery faster and more reliable," said Tarun Arora, co-founder and CEO of Zing. "By combining freshly prepared meals with cutting-edge technology and a network of strategically located cloud kitchens, we ensure speed without compromising on quality. This initiative will elevate our customer experience and set us apart in the competitive quick commerce space."

    First Published on Mar 6, 2025 11:57 AM

