Zepto to deliver Cars! Qcomm founder Aadit Palicha clarifies...

In a world where on-demand services are becoming the norm, a recent buzz around Zepto and Skoda offering car deliveries within 10 minutes has sparked excitement and curiosity. However, both companies have come forward to clarify that the reality may not be as instant as the headlines suggested.
In a lighthearted yet clear statement, Zepto and Skoda addressed the confusion, stating that while the idea of ordering a Škoda Kylaq through the Zepto app and receiving it in just 10 minutes is an intriguing thought, it is not currently on the cards. For now, customers won’t be able to have their dream car delivered in a flash.
Instead, the collaboration brings something equally exciting—the opportunity to book a test drive of the Škoda Kylaq through Zepto, and have it delivered to your doorstep within 10 minutes for an immersive experience.
Earlier today, the company posted an advertisment on its social media platforms. "Humare pass mixer hai, phone hai, tablet hai, aur abb…… Coming soon on 8th Feb!," it wrote.
In the ad film, a Zepto delivery boy confidently strides into a Skoda showroom. As he meets the salesman, he casually declares that he has come to pick up an order, the details of which are revealed within the showroom. What unfolds next is a remarkable twist — the delivery boy proceeds to effortlessly deliver a Skoda car, transforming the conventional car-buying experience into an unexpected moment of convenience and speed.