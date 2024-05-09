Zomato rolls out photo cakes on the back of Mother's Day

Zomato has introduced personalized photo cakes on the app. The icing on the cake–customers don’t have to pre-order and restaurant partners in the big cities will endeavor to dispatch the cakes within the usual delivery time (within 45 - 60 minutes of receiving the order). In addition to this, customers can preview their potential cake design directly within the app, ensuring every detail is just as they envisioned.

A new tech flow has been built on the app to make this a seamless experience for customers.

Launched on the back of Mother’s Day, this new feature will stay live on the app even after May 12, giving an opportunity to customers to order personalized cakes for every occasion. Last year, on Mother's Day, nearly 150 cakes were ordered per minute on Zomato.