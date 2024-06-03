            

      Zomato unveils ‘Match Ho Toh Zomato’ campaign starring Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

      The essence behind the film is that one might miss out on ‘n’ number of things in life, but for now the only thing that matters is India winning the World Cup.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 3, 2024 10:01 AM
      mIt captures India's love for food and cricket as a group of friends, including Singh and Prabhu, gather around, eyes glued to the screens, engrossed in the cricket season with boxes of food ordered from Zomato. (Stills from the campaign)

      Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform, has unveiled yet another captivating ad film as part of its ongoing ‘Match Ho Toh Zomato’ campaign. Featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film aims to strike a chord with young Indians.

      Directed by Bollywood director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film opens with Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflecting on the importance of India winning the Cricket World Cup. The essence behind the film is that one might miss out on ‘n’ number of things in life, but for now the only thing that matters is India winning the World Cup.

      It captures India's love for food and cricket as a group of friends, including Singh and Prabhu, gather around, eyes glued to the screens, engrossed in the cricket season with boxes of food ordered from Zomato.

      Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, head of marketing, Zomato, said, “Cricket is not just a sport, but an emotion in India. Our latest ad film taps into India’s passion points - Cricket and Food, bringing together young fans as they share their love for food and rally for Team India. Powered with Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s lively energy, the film not only brings alive the excitement of the country during the World Cup Season, but also reaffirms our commitment to be their preferred choice of platform.”

      Speaking about the campaign, brand ambassador Singh said, “It was great collaborating with Raj and Dk and Samantha on this campaign. We had fun shooting and I believe that fun has translated in what we created. The campaign is really cute. The best thing to do during World Cup matches is to order from Zomato. This messaging is captured in a novel and innovative way by the creative team. I'm sure the viewers will have a smile on their face when they watch it.”

      Speaking about the campaign, Prabhu said, “I loved every moment of shooting this ad film. Cricket unites us all, and Zomato’s concept has been beautifully showcased by Raj and DK Sir. I am proud to be a part of this ‘Match Ho Toh Zomato’ campaign and I will be cheering ‘Indiaaa-India’ out loud.”


      First Published on Jun 3, 2024 10:01 AM

