Zoomcar hosts earn $4 million in Q3 of 2023

Zoomcar has pumped up their efforts to help local car Hosts add more cars to grow their micro businesses on Zoomcar. Through synergistic partnerships with industry leaders such as Cars24, ACKO Drive, Spinny, and Droom, Zoomcar is making car sharing more convenient with customised offers on car buying and financing.

Zoomcar’s car-sharing business model has opened up opportunities for micro-entrepreneurship to car owners where they can host their car to earn instant income by sharing it on Zoomcar where more than 10M verified guests book their cars for their travel needs. On average Zoomcar Hosts earn up to Rs.7L per year with one car, which varies by car models and car quality. As of Q3 2023, Zoomcar Hosts earned approximately $4 million, marking a significant milestone in providing financial stability to individuals from diverse backgrounds.

In the past few months, Zoomcar announced partnerships with industry leaders to boost car buying for new and existing Hosts. With Cars24, Zoomcar Hosts get an exclusive offer of up to Rs. 1,00,000 off along with special benefits of Rs. 20,000 on certified pre-owned car purchases. ACKO Drive is facilitating savings of up to INR 85,000 exclusively on buying new cars coupled with enticing incentives on car financing, featuring instant loan approval and expedited car delivery, among other perks.

Zoomcar extended these offers to their community of over 25,000 Hosts, with 2000+ Hosts showing immediate interest in purchasing additional vehicles within the next 1-2 months. While the guest community is growing at a fast pace with over 85% of users giving a 4.5+ star rating for their bookings, Zoomcar is poised to further expand its platform, targeting an addition of over 5000 cars by the end of FY24, and over 20,000 cars by the end of FY2025 to aid the growing demand.