Amazon launches new Echo lineup featuring Alexa Plus and custom-built AZ3 chips

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon has introduced four new Echo devices designed to showcase its upgraded voice assistant, Alexa Plus. The new lineup features two smart speakers — the Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio — alongside two smart displays, the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11.
The company said the devices are powered by its latest custom processors, AZ3 and AZ3 Pro, and an advanced “Omnisense” sensor-fusion platform. Together, these technologies enable faster on-device processing, more accurate wake-word detection, and smarter, context-aware responses and routines.
While the products were first unveiled last month, Amazon has now started retailing some of them in select international markets. The Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio are currently available for purchase, while the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 will go on sale from 12 November. Amazon has yet to confirm the release timeline for India.
In its press statement, the company also announced that all new Echo buyers will receive Early Access to Alexa Plus, the revamped assistant that integrates AI-driven features, third-party services and smarter automation capabilities.
New custom hardware
The AZ3 chip, used in the Echo Dot Max, is said to deliver a 50% improvement in wake-word detection accuracy and better microphone performance. The AZ3 Pro, powering the Echo Studio and Echo Show models, adds support for larger on-device language and vision models, enhancing responsiveness and natural conversation flow.
Alexa Plus Store and integrations
Amazon will also introduce an Alexa Plus Store — a new hub for discovering Alexa Plus features, services and subscriptions. Among the early third-party integrations are TaskRabbit, Uber, Lyft, Fandango, Priceline, Thumbtack, Grubhub and Yahoo Sports.
Additionally, major device makers including Bose, Sonos, LG, Samsung and BMW are set to integrate Alexa Plus into select upcoming products.
Amazon says these updates mark a significant step towards a more intuitive, multimodal Alexa experience, positioning the new Echo range as the foundation of its next-generation smart home ecosystem.