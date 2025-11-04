Tobacco manufacturer Godfrey Phillips Q2 profit jumps 23% to Rs 305 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Tuesday announced its second-quarter results for FY26, reporting a 23% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 305 crore in the July–September period, compared to Rs 248.3 crore a year earlier.
For the first half of FY26, net profit from continuing operations stood at Rs 661 crore.
Revenue from operations in Q2 FY26 came in at Rs 1,632 crore, largely flat compared to Rs 1,627.8 crore in Q2 FY25. Cigarettes, tobacco, and related products accounted for Rs 1,606 crore of the total revenue for the quarter.
In H1 FY26, the company reported tobacco net sales of Rs 3,425 crore, with domestic sales comprising 78% and exports contributing 20%.
Total income rose to Rs 1,669 crore in Q2 FY26.
“Our domestic cigarette sales volumes grew 25% year-on-year in H1 FY26. While unmanufactured tobacco exports declined 15%, we are confident of recovering the shortfall in H2 through crop development initiatives and strong customer relationships,” said CEO Sharad Aggarwal.
The company said its growth priorities include expanding into new cigarette markets, strengthening its international business, and consolidating its core offerings.
It also plans to deepen its partnership with Philip Morris International for the manufacture and distribution of Marlboro cigarettes in India and expand export markets for unmanufactured tobacco.