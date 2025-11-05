Google Chrome now supports Autofill for licences, passports and vehicle details, How to enable this feature

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has expanded its Chrome browser’s Autofill capabilities, allowing users to automatically fill in a wider range of personal details such as passport numbers, driving licence information and vehicle registration data. The new functionality, announced via Google’s official blog, is rolling out globally across all languages, with additional data types expected to be supported in the coming months.
Previously limited to addresses, passwords and payment details, Chrome’s enhanced Autofill now enables quicker completion of complex online forms. With the “Enhanced Autofill” option enabled, the browser can, for instance, input a user’s name, driving licence number and issuing state when booking a rental car.
Google says the update also improves Chrome’s ability to recognise varying form layouts and formatting styles, helping to minimise entry errors and streamline the online experience. On the privacy front, Google emphasised that all data saved through Autofill remains encrypted and stored only with user consent. Before any information is entered into a form, Chrome will prompt users for confirmation, ensuring control over when and where their data is shared.
However, the company noted that enabling the “Enhanced Autofill” option requires Chrome to send the webpage’s URL and limited content snippets to Google. This helps the system better identify form types and ensure accurate field detection.
How to enable Enhanced Autofill:
Once activated, the feature allows Chrome to autofill complex forms, including those requesting official identification details or vehicle data. Google says the update is designed to make online form-filling more seamless and efficient, while maintaining strong user privacy and transparency.