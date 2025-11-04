Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P. Hinduja passes away at 85

Gopichand P. Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group and fondly known as ‘GP’ in business circles, passed away in a London hospital. He was 85.

Rami Ranger, member of the British House of Lords, paid tribute in a statement reported by the media, "With a heavy heart, I share the tragic loss of our beloved friend, Mr. GP Hinduja. He was one of the most gracious, humble, and loyal friends. His passing marks the end of an era — he was a well-wisher of the community and a guiding force."

Ranger also highlighted Hinduja’s exceptional qualities — his warmth, humour, deep commitment to community and country, and steadfast support for good causes.

Hinduja was also Chairman of Hinduja Automotive Ltd, UK. He joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959 and is widely regarded as one of the key architects behind the Group’s transformation from an Indo–Middle East trading firm into a multi-billion-dollar global conglomerate.

Among his landmark achievements was the acquisition of Gulf Oil in 1984, followed soon after by the takeover of the then struggling Ashok Leyland, which went on to become one of India’s most remarkable corporate turnaround stories.

A visionary leader, Hinduja also drove the Group’s entry into the power and infrastructure sectors, spearheading plans to build multi-gigawatt energy capacity in India.