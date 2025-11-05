Flying cars a reality? Ahead of Tesla, China firm begins trial production of flying cars

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng’s flying car subsidiary, Xpeng Aeroht, has begun trial production of flying cars, marking a significant milestone in the race toward next-generation transport and putting it ahead of global rivals, including Tesla. The company on Monday commenced trial production at what is being hailed as the world’s first intelligent factory for mass-produced flying cars, located in the Huangpu district of Guangzhou, the capital of south China’s Guangdong Province. The 120,000-square-metre facility has already rolled out the first detachable electric aircraft of its modular flying car model, called the Land Aircraft Carrier, according to state media outlet Xinhua.

The new plant has an annual production capacity of 10,000 detachable aircraft modules, starting with an initial capacity of 5,000 units. Once fully operational, it will be able to assemble one aircraft every 30 minutes, making it the largest facility of its kind globally.

The development comes as Tesla prepares to unveil its own flying car concept. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently told Fox News that the upcoming vehicle features “crazy technology” and is expected to be revealed within a few months. Musk described it as potentially “the most memorable product unveil ever”, though he refrained from disclosing specific details such as whether it would include retractable wings.

Meanwhile, Alef Aeronautics, another US-based startup, has also demonstrated successful test runs of its flying car prototype and announced plans to begin commercial production soon. Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny revealed that the company has already secured over USD 1 billion in pre-orders for the vehicle, which will require drivers to hold both a standard driving licence and a light aircraft licence.

Xpeng said it has received nearly 5,000 orders for its flying cars since unveiling the product, with mass production and deliveries scheduled for 2026.

The Land Aircraft Carrier features a six-wheel ground vehicle, known as the “mothership,” paired with a detachable electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The flying module supports both manual and automatic flight modes, with autonomous route planning and one-touch take-off and landing functions. At approximately 5.5 metres in length, the vehicle can be driven on regular roads using a standard licence and parked in conventional spaces.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the country’s EV manufacturers exported 2.01 million electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the first eight months of the year — a 51% year-on-year increase. However, the industry faces challenges abroad and at home. The European Union recently imposed a 27% tariff on Chinese EVs to limit their market penetration, while domestic automakers struggle with price wars and chronic overcapacity.

A report by AlixPartners highlighted that only half of China’s 20 million-unit EV production capacity was utilised last year. Of the country’s many electric vehicle makers, only BYD, Li Auto, Seres, and Leapmotor are currently profitable, according to the South China Morning Post.