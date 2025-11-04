Classrooms to Controversy: Why Physics Wallah faces an FIR over its forest ad shoot in Kashmir

Edtech firm Physics Wallah (PW), known for its vast student base and upcoming IPO plans, has found itself at the center of an unexpected controversy, this time not in a classroom but deep inside a forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangmarg region.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the firm which recently launched its new promotional campaign “Toofan”, is facing an FIR for alleged environmental violations after a video surfaced showing its faculty members driving SUVs through what officials say is a protected forest area in Baderkote, near Gulmarg.

What triggered the FIR?

The controversy began when a promotional video by Physics Wallah was uploaded online as part of the Toofan campaign. The visuals showed six black Scorpio SUVs without registration plates driving through green meadows and forest terrain, reportedly with the institute’s faculty members.

The video immediately drew backlash on social media, with users accusing the company of damaging the local ecology and violating forest protection norms. The matter caught the attention of the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department, prompting an official probe.

Following a complaint filed by Forest Range Officer (Gulmarg) Iftikhar Ahmad Qadri, the Tangmarg Police registered a case against the company.

What does the complaint say?

According to the complaint, the video was shot inside the Baderkote forest block, a protected area where vehicular entry is restricted. The Indian Express reported, Qadri said the SUVs entered the forest “without permission from any competent authority” and caused damage to forest vegetation.

Verification by forest field staff confirmed that the shoot location indeed fell within the forest boundary. The complaint also noted that the vehicles were driven off-road, crushing herbs and fragile mountain flora, a potential violation of multiple environmental laws.

The police have filed an FIR under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India’s new criminal code for mischief, causing loss or damage to government property and criminal trespass.

In addition, the company faces charges under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, for unauthorized entry and ecological damage inside protected forest land.

The incident has triggered a wider debate on ethical advertising and environmental accountability, especially among large brands and influencers filming in ecologically fragile zones.

It also comes at a sensitive time for Physics Wallah, which is reportedly gearing up for an IPO that could raise around Rs 3,820 crore, according to media reports. The company, valued at over $1 billion, has yet to issue an official statement on the FIR.

The FIR follows a similar incident in Budgam, where YouTubers were booked for driving recklessly through forest pastures, damaging meadows and drawing criticism for promoting irresponsible tourism content.

What's next