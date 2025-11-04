EaseMyTrip signs deals to buy stakes in five firms, expands into real estate and hospitality

ADVERTISEMENT
Travel platform EaseMyTrip on Tuesday announced that it has entered into multiple definitive agreements to acquire stakes across five companies — AB Finance Private Limited, Three Falcons Notting Hill Limited, Javaphile Hospitality Private Limited, Levo Beauty Private Limited, and SSL Nirvana Grand Golf Developers Private Limited.
The company will acquire 100%, 50%, 49%, 49% and 49% stakes respectively in these firms.
The acquisition of AB Finance, which is engaged in the purchase and sale of immovable properties, is aimed at securing ownership of a premium commercial property in Gurugram, Haryana.
EaseMyTrip has proposed an aggregate purchase consideration of Rs 194.44 crore to the selling shareholders — Ashish Begwani, Dhankalash Distributors Pvt. Ltd., and Sunil Jain.
Three Falcons operates in the hospitality space and owns a boutique hotel — The Knight of Notting Hill — along with a pub-cum-restaurant. The acquisition is intended to help EaseMyTrip diversify and expand its business operations. The company will pay Rs 175 crore to sole selling shareholder Divyank Singhal.
Three Falcons recorded turnover of Rs 140.28 lakh in FY25 and Rs 58.45 lakh in FY24 (unaudited).
It is is engaged in the wholesale business of tea, coffee, cocoa and operates cafés and fine-dining restaurants. EaseMyTrip will subscribe to shares worth Rs 19.6 crore on a preferential basis.
Levo operates across beauty services — including salons, spas, cosmetics manufacturing, bridal makeup, yoga centres, gyms, and wellness services. EaseMyTrip will subscribe to shares worth Rs 24.5 crore on a preferential basis. Levo reported turnover of Rs 17.6 crore in FY25, Rs 17.19 crore in FY24, and Rs 13.85 crore in FY23.
Lastly, SSL Nirvana Grand Golf Developers Pvt. Ltd. (Nirvana), engaged in real estate and commission services, will receive Rs 100.53 crore from the company on a preferential basis.