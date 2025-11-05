Publicis secures global media mandate for Unilever's ice-cream spin-off

Publicis Groupe has been named the global media agency of record for Unilever's ice-cream division, which is preparing to operate as a standalone entity.

The appointment is a significant strategic move following Unilever's decision to carve out its ice-cream portfolio, home to brands like Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, and Cornetto. The separation is scheduled for completion in late 2025.

The new mandate, effective immediately, tasks Publicis with overseeing global media planning and buying across digital, traditional video, and out-of-home channels. Publicis will also design a new investment framework tailored for the independent business model.

Unilever’s ice-cream arm invested approximately US$34 million in media in 2024, according to global reports. The selection of a dedicated media partner signals a pivotal shift in the ice-cream business's approach to marketing. The independent company aims to redefine how its brand portfolio is funded, planned, and measured in the standalone structure.

For Unilever, the spin-off is part of a larger effort to sharpen focus on core categories and increase operational agility. Publicis’ role is central to enabling the new entity's strategy to accelerate innovation, premiumisation, and channel expansion through smarter media investment and performance measurement.