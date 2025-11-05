Nvidia backs Indian deep-tech ecosystem as part of $2 billion investor coalition

US chipmaker Nvidia has joined a coalition of Indian and American investors pledging more than $850 million in new capital commitments to support India’s deep-tech startup ecosystem. The company’s participation in the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) brings the group’s total commitment to $2 billion, aimed at addressing the sector’s long-standing funding gap and accelerating growth in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, space, and robotics.

According to a report by CNBC, Nvidia joins the alliance as a founding member and strategic advisor, focusing on technical expertise and mentorship rather than direct financial investment. The company’s role will include advising startups, supporting policy development, and enabling access to its advanced AI and computing infrastructure.

Nvidia will also collaborate with investors and entrepreneurs through the Nvidia Deep Learning Institute, conducting technical training sessions, workshops, and developer enablement programmes. Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for South Asia at Nvidia, explained that the company’s objective is to guide startups on AI systems, developer tools, and responsible technology deployment, while working closely with policymakers and the broader innovation ecosystem.

Sriram Viswanathan, Founding Executive Council Member of the IDTA, said that Nvidia’s involvement brings unmatched expertise in AI systems, software, and ecosystem-building, adding that its participation will significantly strengthen India’s network of investors and entrepreneurs.