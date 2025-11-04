Titan Q2 ad spend Rs 408 cr | SC seeks Centre’s reply on Gaming Act | EaseMyTrip expands into Real Estate, Hospitality

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Titan Company Q2 advertising spend jumps to Rs 408 crore as festive demand lifts sales

Titan Company Limited reported a strong second quarter for fiscal 2025–26, with profit climbing 59 percent year-on-year on the back of robust jewellery sales and heightened festive spending. The company also ramped up its advertising expenditure to Rs 408 crore for the quarter, highlighting an aggressive push across brands ahead of the holiday season.

The Tata Group–owned lifestyle major said consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹18,725 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with ₹14,534 crore a year earlier. Net profit grew to ₹1,120 crore, from ₹704 crore in the same period last year.

Breaking: SC directs Centre to file reply on Online Gaming Act; next hearing on Nov 26

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a batch of petitions challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA), which has triggered a near-complete shutdown of India’s real-money gaming industry. A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Vishwanathan directed the Union government to file its reply and fixed November 26 as the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate C. Aryama Sundaram, appearing for Head Digital Works, parent of A23, told the court that the online gaming sector had been “shut for over a month” despite the law had not yet been notified. “Our businesses are shut for more than one month now and the law has not been notified. We request the court to hear the matter and give relief,” Sundaram submitted.

Puma's foresight: Early faith in Women's sports becomes new marketing blueprint

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a Rs 51 crore cash prize for the Indian women’s cricket team after their historic World Cup win, even exceeding the ICC’s official prize money of $4.48 million (about ₹39.8 crore). India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Stadium. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has said that this ₹51 crore bonus will go to players, selectors and support staff led by coach Amol Muzumdar — “without touching anything from the ICC’s kitty".

This scale of celebration and the national spotlight on women’s cricket now sets the stage for another shift — the reallocation of serious sports marketing money.

EaseMyTrip signs deals to buy stakes in five firms, expands into real estate and hospitality

Travel platform EaseMyTrip on Tuesday announced that it has entered into multiple definitive agreements to acquire stakes across five companies — AB Finance Private Limited, Three Falcons Notting Hill Limited, Javaphile Hospitality Private Limited, Levo Beauty Private Limited, and SSL Nirvana Grand Golf Developers Private Limited.

The company will acquire 100%, 50%, 49%, 49% and 49% stakes respectively in these firms.

NCLAT partly quashes CCI order against Meta, lifts data-sharing ban on WhatsApp

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday provided partial relief to Meta Platforms Inc. and its subsidiary WhatsApp, setting aside key directions issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that had barred the messaging app from sharing user data with Meta group companies for advertising purposes, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench comprising Justice (retd) Ashok Bhushan (Chairperson) and Barun Mitra (Technical Member) also overturned the CCI’s finding that Meta had leveraged its dominant position in the over-the-top (OTT) messaging space to protect its dominance in online display advertising.