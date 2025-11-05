Google adds event and salon appointment booking to AI Mode in latest update

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has introduced a new wave of agentic capabilities to its AI Mode feature in Search, allowing users to book event tickets and beauty or wellness appointments directly through conversational prompts.
The update, announced on Tuesday, enables AI Mode to handle more complex, real-world tasks beyond providing search answers. Users can now make specific requests such as, “Find me two cheap tickets for the Shaboozey concert coming up — preferably standing floor,” and the feature will scan multiple ticketing platforms to surface real-time options that meet those criteria. The system then presents a curated list of prices and links users straight to the booking page to complete their purchase.
The new functionality is currently rolling out to participants of Search Labs — Google’s experimental testing programme — in the United States. Meanwhile, subscribers to Google AI Pro and Ultra plans will receive access to higher usage limits.
This builds on Google’s earlier rollout of agentic capabilities in August, when AI Mode gained the ability to book restaurant reservations. That feature allowed users to specify preferences such as party size, timing, cuisine, and location — for instance, “Find me a dinner reservation for three people this Friday after 6 p.m. near Logan Square. Craving ramen or bibimbap.” AI Mode would then cross-reference multiple restaurant booking platforms to deliver real-time options that matched the query.
Google said the expansion of AI Mode remains rooted in the company’s quality and safety systems, but cautioned that the feature is “still an early experiment and may make mistakes.”
First introduced in March, AI Mode represents Google’s answer to emerging competitors like Perplexity AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search. Since launch, it has been rolled out to over 180 countries and steadily enhanced with new tools. Recent updates include a Canvas feature that helps users build study plans and organise research across sessions, as well as Google Lens integration, enabling users to ask about content directly visible on their screens.