Amazon's ad revenue surge 18%, reaching $17.3 billion in the fourth quarter

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon Inc. announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net income increased to $20.0 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $10.6 billion in fourth quarter 2023. Net sales increased 10% to $187.8 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $170.0 billion in fourth quarter 2023. Operating income increased to $21.2 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $13.2 billion in fourth quarter 2023.
Amazon's advertising revenue surged by 18%, reaching $17.3 billion, as brands continue to invest heavily in prime placements on the retail giant’s app. In recent years, Amazon has cemented its position as one of the leading players in digital advertising, now trailing only Alphabet and Meta in the United States.
For the Full Year 2024: Net sales increased 11% to $638.0 billion in 2024, compared with $574.8 billion in 2023. Operating income increased to $68.6 billion in 2024, compared with $36.9 billion in 2023.
“The holiday shopping season was the most successful yet for Amazon and we appreciate the support of our customers, selling partners, and employees who helped make it so,” said Andy Jassy, President and CEO, Amazon.
“When we look back on this quarter several years from now, I suspect what we’ll most remember is the remarkable innovation delivered across all of our businesses, none more so than in AWS where we introduced our new Trainium2 AI chip, our own foundation models in Amazon Nova, a plethora of new models and features in Amazon Bedrock that give customers flexibility and cost savings, liberating transformations in Amazon Q to migrate from old platforms, and the next edition of Amazon SageMaker to pull data, analytics, and AI together more concertedly. These benefits are often realized by customers (and the business) several months down the road, but these are substantial enablers in this emerging technology environment and we’re excited to see what customers build.”