Amazon's ad revenue surge 18%, reaching $17.3 billion in the fourth quarter

Amazon Inc. announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net income increased to $20.0 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $10.6 billion in fourth quarter 2023. Net sales increased 10% to $187.8 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $170.0 billion in fourth quarter 2023. Operating income increased to $21.2 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $13.2 billion in fourth quarter 2023.

Amazon's advertising revenue surged by 18%, reaching $17.3 billion, as brands continue to invest heavily in prime placements on the retail giant’s app. In recent years, Amazon has cemented its position as one of the leading players in digital advertising, now trailing only Alphabet and Meta in the United States.

For the Full Year 2024: Net sales increased 11% to $638.0 billion in 2024, compared with $574.8 billion in 2023. Operating income increased to $68.6 billion in 2024, compared with $36.9 billion in 2023.

“The holiday shopping season was the most successful yet for Amazon and we appreciate the support of our customers, selling partners, and employees who helped make it so,” said Andy Jassy, President and CEO, Amazon.