At 88% of ad impressions, programmatic most popular method for promoting ads on digital

Programmatic was the most popular method for promoting advertisements on digital platforms, accounting for 88% of total ad impressions in the first half of the current calendar year, according to the latest report by TAM AdEx.

Meanwhile, the display was the leading digital platform with a 78% share of ad impressions during the same period, followed by video at 22%.

An ad impression is based on a user’s visit to a web publisher.

The report claimed that digital medium witnessed an increase in ad impressions by 8% in the first half of 2024 as compared to the same period in 2022. Also, H12024 saw a notable 3% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

In terms of sectors, the services sector led the list with more than half of the ad impression share (51%) during H1 of 2024 compared to H1 of 2023. It was followed by BFSI at 7%, computers at 5%, auto at 5%, education at 5%, personal accessories at 3%, retail, telecom products, personal health care and corporate/ brand image at 2% each.

The report also noted that there were more than 98,000 exclusive advertisers present in digital and more than 1,850 common advertisers between TV and digital mediums during the first half of 2024.

In terms of exclusive advertisers, Grammarly topped the list followed by Adobe Software India, Devgadhvi.In, Interviewbit Software Services LP, Blink Commerce, Levi Strauss India, Mad About Sports, property Share Online Platform, Ikea Services (India), and Exness Global.

The list of the top 10 advertisers in the first half of the 2024 included Amazon Online India, Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser (India), Samsung India Electronics, Flipkart.com, Maruti Suzuki India, Cadburys India, Google, Godrej Consumer Products, and L'oreal India.