CoinSwitch launches India’s first accelerator for crypto content creators

CoinSwitch, India’s largest crypto investing platform, has launched Creator Labs, the country’s first accelerator programme dedicated to content creators in the cryptocurrency space. The initiative aims to develop a new generation of credible, responsible, and consumer-first voices at a time when misinformation continues to plague digital asset discourse.
Despite India leading the world in grassroots crypto adoption, the space is still lacking in reliable content. CoinSwitch’s Creator Labs is positioned as a response to this gap — a focused, hands-on accelerator programme intended to equip aspiring creators with the skills, tools and values required to create trustworthy crypto content.
“Creator Labs is our commitment to building a responsible crypto creator ecosystem in India. We are starting small but ambitious about where this can go,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder of CoinSwitch.
About the Programme Creator Labs is structured as an eight-week accelerator, running from August to September 2025, tailored for selected participants who demonstrate a passion for crypto and content creation. The launch cohort combines expert-led sessions, peer-to-peer learning, and real-world challenges to foster creative and technical growth.
The expert faculty for Creator Labs brings significant experience to the table, with a collective 250+ million views on content and a track record of mentoring over 2,000 aspiring creators from more than 50 countries.
Application Window: 5–15 August 2025
Cohort Kick-off: 18 August 2025
What Participants Can Expect Live Sessions with Experts: Weekly masterclasses delivered by leading creators, crypto professionals, and industry trainers.
Asynchronous Learning & Creation: Participants will complete assignments, produce original content, and engage in peer-to-peer feedback to enhance their storytelling and production capabilities.
Squad-Based Collaboration: Each creator will be placed in a squad to foster a sense of community, accountability, and creative exchange.
Gamified Leaderboards: Weekly content challenges will feature individual and squad-based rankings to drive motivation and progress.
Brand Opportunities: Upon completion, participants will receive certificates, exclusive CoinSwitch rewards, and the top three creators will be offered opportunities for brand collaborations.
Creator Labs goes beyond being just another learning programme. It represents CoinSwitch’s strategic investment in shaping a credible crypto content ecosystem for India.