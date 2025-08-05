US to pilot $15,000 visa bond for tourists and business visitors - What it means for Indian travellers

ADVERTISEMENT
In a sharp escalation of its immigration control measures, the Trump administration is rolling out a pilot programme that could require some US business (B-1) and tourist (b-@) visa applicants to post financial bonds of up to $15,000, according to an Associated Press report.
The 12-month pilot, to be detailed in the Federal Register, will target applicants from countries with high visa overstay rates or inadequate internal document security. Bons will be set at $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 and refunded if visitors leave the US on time and comply with their visa conditions.
The programme will not apply to citizens of nations in the Visa Waiver Program, which includes most European countries, Japan, and Australia.
For Indians, the impact will depend on whether India is listed among the targeted countries. If included, travellers may have to furnish a bond in addition to regular visa application fees. The policy aims to ensure the US does not shoulder financial losses from visa non-compliance, but critics warn it could make visiting America prohibitively expensive for many, particularly from developing nations.
The bond initiative comes alongside other tightening measures. From September 2, most non-immigrant visa applicants - including children under 14 and adults over 79 - will need to attend in-person interviews, reversing earlier exemptions.
The administration is also seeking to impose stricter passport requirements for Diversity Visa Lottery entrants to curb fraud, the report added.