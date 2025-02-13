Delhi High Court deems AI a 'dangerous' tool, irrespective of origin

The Delhi High Court has ruled that Artificial Intelligence is a 'dangerous' tool irrespective of who possesses it.

According to a report by Bar & Bench, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, and Tushar Rao Gedela made their remark while asking counsel representing the Central government to seek instruction to respond to PIL seeking to block access to Chinese AI company DeepSeek.

Justice Gadela called AI a dangerous tool whether it was Chinese or American, and added that the government is very well aware of the detrimental effects of AI.

The PIL has sought direction to create awareness regarding the privacy and security aspects of DeepSeek. The PIL has also demanded that access to such AI tools be blocked.

The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on 20 February.

Several countries have questioned the intention of the Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek. While India has prohibited the use of AI chatbots in government offices, four countries have banned DeepSeek completely. This includes South Korea, the US, Australia and Italy.

Meanwhile, DeepSeek has become the most downloaded app across 140 markets on Apple's App Store with India accounting for the highest percent, a Bloomberg report mentioned.