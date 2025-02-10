            
French President Emmanuel Macron rules out banning China's DeepSeek

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes sovereignty over origin-based tech bans, stating that France will carefully evaluate non-European technologies, especially for critical sectors.

By  Storyboard18Feb 10, 2025 2:23 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron made it clear that France does not share the same approach as the United States when it comes to technology bans. (Image: Forbes)

In a bold stance against the growing trend of technology bans based on geopolitical origins, French President Emmanuel Micron ruled out banning China's AI technologies, including DeepSeek. His stance highlights a commitment to France's principles of technological sovereignty.

Speaking to Firstpost and France TV, Macron made it clear that France does not share the same approach as the United States when it comes to technology bans.

"I don't think that it makes sense to ban a technology because of where it comes from. That's not our approach," he stated.

This remark came as a direct challenge to the U.S., which has imposed restrictions on Chinese technology in recent years.

Macron further emphasised that France's priority lies in evaluating technologies based on their potential impact on sovereignty, rather than their country of origin.

"For all the technology around the world, when it doesn't come from Europe, we look into it carefully if our sovereignty is at stake," he explained. "We've done it in the past for technology, so don't have this American approach of banning tech because of where it comes from."


First Published on Feb 10, 2025 2:19 PM

