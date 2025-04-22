Electronics manufacturing surges 5X to Rs 11 lakh crore; exports cross Rs 3.25 lakh crore mark: Ashwini Vaishnaw

ADVERTISEMENT
India is rapidly reshaping its global image in electronics, from being a low-cost manufacturing base to a trusted innovation and IP, respecting powerhouse. This transformation was highlighted on Friday as Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated VVDN Technologies’ cutting-edge Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Line in Manesar.
Speaking at the launch, Vaishnaw underscored India’s meteoric rise in electronics manufacturing, which has surged 5-fold to Rs 11 lakh crore in the past decade. Exports have also multiplied 6 times, breaching the Rs 3.25 lakh crore mark. This growth, driven by progressive policies and a push for indigenous capability under 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', has created 25 lakh jobs, he noted.
But India’s success now goes beyond scale, reliability and respect for intellectual property rights, are positioning Indian electronics as premium global products. “Indian products have earned an edge globally for their trustworthiness and adherence to IP norms,” Vaishnaw stated.
The minister highlighted that VVDN’s new facility is designed for high-volume, complex product assembly, including AI servers, networking gear and large-scale PCBs, the SMT Line boasts a remarkable throughput of 250,000 components per hour. With support for oversized PCB assemblies up to 850mm x 560mm, it’s the largest in VVDN’s portfolio.
Parallelly, the company’s Mechanical Innovation Park, a 1.5 lakh sq ft facility, will further deepen local value addition with in-house mold design, tool-making, and injection molding, setting the stage for full-spectrum, concept-to-product engineering in India.
In alignment with the government’s employment and skilling vision, VVDN is set to onboard over 3,000 skilled professionals, adding to its existing force of 5,000 engineers across 11 R&D centers. The company is at the forefront of building next-gen electronics, including AI-enabled servers, Wi-Fi 7 access points, EV solutions, smart cameras and more.