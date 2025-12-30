Explainer: What is Manus AI and what Meta’s acquisition means for its AI strategy

Following the acquisition, Meta has reportedly informed that Manus will continue to operate its subscription-based services without disruption, while its employees will be integrated into Meta’s AI teams.

Meta has stepped up its artificial intelligence push by acquiring Manus, a fast-growing AI start-up known for building autonomous agents, as global technology companies race to move beyond chatbots towards systems that can independently plan, act and deliver outcomes. The acquisition signals Meta’s intent to deepen its focus on advanced automation that can handle complex, end-to-end tasks for consumers and businesses, as competition intensifies in the AI sector.

Meta has quietly added Manus to its expanding AI portfolio as part of a broader strategy to accelerate AI development across its consumer platforms and enterprise tools, including the Meta AI assistant, according to reports. While the company did not disclose financial terms of the deal, it informed that the acquisition is aimed at scaling advanced, real-world automation rather than short-term product launches.

What is Manus AI?

Manus develops general-purpose AI agents designed to carry out complex, multi-step tasks that typically require sustained human involvement. These agents are capable of performing market research, analysing large datasets, and writing and debugging code autonomously. The company drew global attention earlier this year after launching its flagship AI agent and stating that it could outperform OpenAI’s DeepResearch on certain tasks, helping it gain rapid traction in the AI ecosystem.

Despite its relatively short operating history, Manus reported strong growth metrics that are understood to have attracted Meta’s interest. The company informed that its annualised average revenue crossed $100 million within eight months of launch and that it currently operates at a revenue run rate of more than $125 million. Manus also stated that it serves millions of users and businesses worldwide through a mix of free and paid subscription offerings, giving Meta a ready-made platform with proven adoption.

Origins of Manus AI

The company’s origins also reflect its global ambitions. Manus began as part of a Chinese start-up called Butterfly Effect, also known as Monica.im, before being spun out as a separate entity and shifting its headquarters to Singapore to support international expansion, as per reports.

Following the acquisition, Meta has reportedly informed that Manus will continue to operate its subscription-based services without disruption, while its employees will be integrated into Meta’s AI teams.

First Published on Dec 30, 2025 1:50 PM