Google brings Gemini-powered AI editing to Android devices, how to use

Google has announced the wider rollout of its AI-powered photo editing feature, previously exclusive to Pixel smartphones, across all Android devices. The tool, available through Google Photos, allows users to enhance and transform images simply by describing the edits they want in natural language via voice or text.
Initially launched with the Pixel 10 in the United States, the feature — powered by Google’s Gemini AI — is now being extended to more Android users. At present, it is only accessible to those aged 18 and above in the US, with the account language set to English.
How it works
Known as ‘Ask Photos’, the tool enables conversational editing within the Google Photos app. Instead of navigating complex menus or learning editing functions, users can request specific changes, such as “remove the reflections and fix the washed-out colours.” The AI can handle both simple adjustments like lighting corrections and distraction removal, as well as more advanced tasks such as restoring old photographs or making creative modifications.
The feature builds on Google Photos’ redesigned editor, which already employs AI to provide one-tap suggestions and simplified tools. With conversational editing, the process becomes more intuitive, especially for users less familiar with photo-editing software.
Content authenticity
Alongside the rollout, Google has also introduced C2PA Content Credentials support to Google Photos on Android. This standard provides greater transparency by identifying when an image has been created or altered using AI, addressing growing concerns about authenticity in digital media.
How to access
To use Ask Photos, users must meet specific requirements:
Be at least 18 years old
Reside in the United States
Set their Google Account language to English (US)
Enable Face Groups and location estimates
Once eligible, users can tap “Help me edit” in the photo editor and describe their desired changes. They can also choose from suggested edits or use general prompts such as “make it better.”
The expansion of Ask Photos signals Google’s push to make AI-powered creativity tools more widely available, while also embedding safeguards to ensure transparency around AI-modified content.