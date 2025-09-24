WhatsApp users can now translate messages into 19+ languages on the go

ADVERTISEMENT
With more than 3 billion users in over 180 countries, WhatsApp has kept users closely connected, no matter where they are in the world. However, sometimes language can be a barrier to getting things done or expressing how users feel. That's WhatsApp has brought message translations to WhatsApp, so users can more easily communicate across languages.
How to use this feature
If users are seeing a message in a different language, they can simply long-press and tap ‘Translate’. Choose the language required for the message to be translated from or to, and download it to be saved for future translations. This works for 1:1 chats, groups, and Channel updates too.
Android users will also be able to choose to turn on automatic translation for an entire chat thread, so that all future incoming messages in that conversation are translated as well. Message translations were designed to protect the privacy of chats, according to WhatsApp. That’s why translations occur on a device where WhatsApp cannot see them.
WhatsApp is rolling out message translations to Android and iPhone users gradually from today, in a few select languages to start with more to follow. Android users will find it available in six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. For iPhone users, the feature will launch in 19+ languages. This initiative is to remove all language barriers and allows users to connect more deeply with loved ones and communities around the globe.