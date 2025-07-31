Google offers to level playing field for RMG apps; CCI seeks stakeholder feedback

In a move aimed at resolving an antitrust dispute with Indian gaming platform WinZO, Google has proposed significant changes to its policies for the Play Store and advertising in India. The company's new framework would allow a wider range of real-money gaming apps on its platforms, a departure from its previous pilot program that only included daily fantasy sports and rummy.

India's competition watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has invited public feedback on Google's "commitment proposal." The tech giant has offered to allow all real-money games to be distributed on the Play Store, provided that developers can furnish proof from a "third-party authoritative body" that the app is a "game of skill," not gambling. This commitment application was filed under Section 48B of the Competition Act, 2002, following an earlier prima facie order under Section 26(1) in response to a complaint by WinZO in 2022.

The Commission identified three key concerns: the alleged exclusion of certain real-money gaming (RMG) apps from Google Play, a competitive disadvantage arising from the selective onboarding of DFS and Rummy apps, and the prolonged duration of the pilot program that allegedly perpetuated these disadvantages.

The proposal comes after a complaint from WinZO, which argued that Google's 2022 pilot program was discriminatory because it excluded other types of real-money games. The CCI subsequently launched a formal investigation into Google's policies.

In response, Google submitted a "Play Commitment Proposal" which will eliminate the pilot program and allow all RMGs self-declared by developers as legally permissible under Indian laws to be distributed on the Play Store. Developers must obtain a third-party certification from a "Recognised Third Party" — industry associations like the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), E-Gaming Federation (EGF), or Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) — that verifies the app is a game of skill. These third parties are required to meet objective criteria, and certification must be demonstrably credible.

RMG developers will also need to comply with Google's broader platform rules, including the Google Play Developer Distribution Agreement (DDA) and Developer Program Policies (DPP), which Google will update to reflect these new inclusions. Google has stated that it would also finalize an "appropriate business model" for these developers. These changes will be implemented within 120 days of the Commission’s approval.

Under the new proposal, developers would self-declare their apps as permissible real-money games. To be listed on the Play Store and to be eligible for advertising, they would need to provide third-party certification. Recognized industry associations like the All India Gaming Federation, E-Gaming Federation, or the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports could serve as these certifying bodies.

Google also submitted an "Ads Commitment Proposal" to address concerns about discriminatory advertising policies. Under this plan, all permissible RMGs—not just DFS and Rummy—will be eligible to advertise on Google platforms, provided they receive certification from a Recognised Third Party and comply with Google Ads policies. These ad-related changes will take effect within 150 days of the CCI’s approval.

A Google spokesperson expressed optimism about the proposal, stating, “We’re pleased the CCI is market testing our proposed framework for real-money games (RMGs) in India. This development reflects our constructive discussions with the CCI and the Indian developer community along with our commitment to building a more open and safe ecosystem for RMG apps across Google Play and Google Ads.”

In its official summary, Google also clarified that the payment warnings users see during Google Pay transactions are not targeted at RMG apps outside the pilot program. These warnings are uniformly applied based on risk parameters defined by regulatory guidance from the RBI and NPCI and are not discriminatory.

This policy shift, if approved, would offer significant benefits to Google, allowing it to earn revenue from a broader segment of the booming Indian real-money gaming market. According to a recent report by WinZO and the Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC), real-money gaming accounts for nearly 86% of the country's online gaming revenue, which was estimated to be around $3 billion in 2024.

The proposal could also be a boon for developers who are currently distributing their apps outside the Play Store, often through APK files on their own websites. However, the CCI's broader investigation into whether Google engaged in discriminatory practices is still ongoing.

As part of the public consultation process, the CCI has invited stakeholders to send in their comments, objections, or suggestions on the commitment proposal by August 20, 2025. Submissions can be made via email to secy@cci.gov.in or by post to the Commission’s office in New Delhi.

This antitrust probe is one of several challenges Google is facing in India. The company has already been fined for allegedly abusing its market dominance through Android and the Play Store and has appealed one of these rulings to the Supreme Court.