Sourav Ganguly returns as unopposed President of Cricket Association of Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT
Former India skipper and cricket administrator Sourav Ganguly has been re-elected unopposed as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) during its 94th Annual General Meeting held on September 22.
With no other contenders filing nominations, Ganguly’s return to the post was unanimous. He succeeds his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who helmed the CAB for nearly three years.
The CAB Electoral Officer, Sushanta Ranjan Upadhyay, confirmed the newly elected office bearers: Nitish Ranjan Dutta as Vice-President, Bablu Koley as Honorary Secretary, Madan Mohan Ghosh as Joint Secretary, and Sanjay Das as Treasurer. Members of the Apex Council named at the AGM include Koushik Mukherjee, Vivek Lohia, Shoumik Bose, Nav Ratan Jhawar, Nilanjana Bose, Surajit Lahiri, Ravi Todi, Joydeep Mukherjee, Soumendu Chatterjee, Asis Chakraborty, and Goutam Goswami.
This marks Ganguly’s second stint as CAB President, a role he previously held from 2015 to 2019. Following that, he rose to national prominence as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2019 to 2022. Earlier this year, he was also reappointed as Chair of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, a position he has held since 2021.
Speaking after his election, Ganguly told ANI, “I have worked as a President for five years before this as well. We will do what is best. There is immense craze for cricket in India. There is a lot of talent. It will be our job to give direction to this talent.”
Widely regarded as one of India’s most influential cricket captains, Ganguly played 113 Test matches, scoring 7,212 runs with 16 centuries, and 311 ODIs, amassing 11,363 runs with 22 centuries. His leadership in the early 2000s is credited with instilling aggression and self-belief in Indian cricket, laying the foundation for future successes.