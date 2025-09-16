Google contractors face lay-offs as over 200 jobs cut in AI division

More than 200 contract workers supporting Google’s artificial intelligence projects have been laid off, according to a report by Wired. The dismissals were carried out by outsourcing firm GlobalLogic, which manages much of Google’s AI rating work, rather than by Google directly.

The affected contractors had been tasked with training and refining Google’s AI models. Many expressed concern that the very systems they helped build could eventually render their roles obsolete, intensifying the psychological impact of the cuts.

The lay-offs come against a backdrop of ongoing discontent over working conditions. Over the past year, some contractors sought to organise for better pay and greater transparency, while others raised concerns about mounting workload pressures. Strict time limits, they said, forced them to prioritise speed over accuracy. A group even considered forming a union under the Alphabet Workers Union, but those efforts were allegedly discouraged. At least two workers have since lodged complaints with the US National Labour Relations Board, claiming they were dismissed after raising concerns.

Reports also highlight significant disparities in pay. Contractors employed directly by GlobalLogic earned between $28 and $32 per hour, while those brought in via third-party agencies were paid between $18 and $22 for identical assignments. Generalist raters, who did not require advanced qualifications, were reportedly paid even less, despite occasionally being tasked with complex projects.

Some remaining workers say they feel stuck, with only a handful benefiting from full-time positions at GlobalLogic that come with greater stability. The majority remain on short-term contracts without benefits or paid leave, leaving many fearful of voicing grievances in case they too face dismissal.