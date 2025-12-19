Sourav Ganguly files Rs 50-crore defamation suit over Messi Kolkata controversy

In his complaint emailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police, Ganguly said the statements had adversely affected his reputation and mental peace.

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday filed a police complaint against the head of a Kolkata-based Argentina football fan club, alleging that objectionable remarks were made against him, a senior police officer said, as reported by PTI. The current president of the Cricket Association of Bengal has also filed a defamation suit worth Rs 50 crore against the fan club’s president, Uttam Saha, media reports said.

In his complaint emailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police, Ganguly said the statements had adversely affected his reputation and mental peace. The complaint stated that the individual deliberately levelled serious allegations against Ganguly without any factual basis, the police officer informed.

The accused is reported to have made the remarks against Ganguly while interacting with a journalist. Ganguly further stated in the complaint that such baseless allegations appeared to be an attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation. Police said an investigation is underway.

The development follows recent controversy surrounding football superstar Lionel Messi’s multi-city tour of India, which included stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. The Kolkata event descended into chaos after fans complained of mismanagement, leading to vandalism and protests. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee later apologised for the incident and announced the sports minister’s resignation along with the formation of an inquiry panel to probe the matter.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 12:42 PM