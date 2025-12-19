ED seizes Lamborghini, other luxury cars linked to UP YouTuber in illegal betting probe

The money laundering case stems from a first information report (FIR) registered by the West Bengal Police, which alleged cheating, forgery and illegal online betting operations in Siliguri.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday seized multiple luxury vehicles belonging to a Uttar Pradesh–based YouTuber as part of a money laundering investigation linked to suspected illegal online betting networks, officials said.

Among the assets seized were a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes, a Ford Endeavour and a Mahindra Thar, recovered during coordinated searches across several locations in Uttar Pradesh. The raids targeted premises linked to Anurag Dwivedi, a cricket-focused social media influencer originally from Unnao district, as well as the residences of his relatives in nearby towns.

According to officials, the federal probe agency conducted searches at nine locations in Lucknow, Unnao and Nawabganj under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Investigators recovered documents allegedly indicating investments in Dubai real estate, suspected to have been funded through money routed via hawala channels.

The ED said Dwivedi, who has a substantial social media following built over nearly seven years of cricket-related content creation, has been living in Dubai and has ignored multiple summons issued by the agency for questioning.

Origin of the case

The money laundering case stems from a first information report (FIR) registered by the West Bengal Police, which alleged cheating, forgery and illegal online betting operations in Siliguri. Investigators claim that two accused, Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj, operated online betting “panels” using Telegram channels, suspicious bank accounts and various digital platforms.

ED officials allege that Dwivedi played an “active role” in promoting these betting platforms by creating promotional videos and steering traffic to them. In return, he allegedly received illegal payments through hawala operators, mule bank accounts and cash couriers. The agency claims these funds were deposited into the bank accounts of companies linked to Dwivedi and his family members without any legitimate commercial justification.

On Wednesday, teams from the ED and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reached Dwivedi’s village home in Khajur under Ajgain police station. As the house was found locked, security personnel remained stationed outside until Dwivedi’s mother was brought in to open the premises. Searches continued late into the evening, with officials examining rooms and seizing documents related to bank transactions, property records and digital devices.

Circle officer Hasan Ganj Arvind Chaurasia confirmed that searches were conducted at the homes of Dwivedi, his father and his uncle, adding that CRPF personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure. He declined to share further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Separately, ED teams searched the house of Dwivedi’s uncle, Nripendra Nath Dwivedi, in Nawabganj. When the premises were found locked, CRPF personnel set up a temporary camp outside until the house was opened. Searches at both locations continued for nearly 12 hours, involving around 16 ED officers who arrived in multiple vehicles.

Officials said Dwivedi was not present at any of the raided locations and is suspected to be in Dubai. The agency is now examining his foreign travel history and financial transactions abroad, particularly his alleged real estate investments in the UAE. While several documents and digital records have been seized, officials said no formal disclosure has yet been made regarding the total value of assets attached.

According to news agency PTI, investigators are also examining whether part of the alleged illegal earnings—estimated to run into several crores of rupees—was routed through fantasy cricket platforms, including Dream11, and whether these were linked to unauthorised betting networks.

Dwivedi recently attracted public attention after videos surfaced of his wedding to a Lucknow-based woman aboard a cruise in Dubai. The November 22 event reportedly involved bearing travel and accommodation expenses for nearly 100 relatives from Nawabganj, and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Accounts from guests returning from the wedding highlighted what officials described as an unusually lavish lifestyle, which is said to have prompted closer scrutiny by investigative agencies.

Once known locally as a cyclist, Dwivedi is now said to own several high-end vehicles, including a BMW and a Land Rover Defender, in addition to the cars seized on Wednesday.

Commenting on the development, lawyer and cricket expert Ashutosh Paibhale said the ED’s action was a “welcome step” that could bring attention to a range of alleged irregularities operating below the radar. “This includes paid but incorrect advisory, misrepresentation of profits and misleading promotional claims, similar to issues seen with some financial influencers, which can corrupt the youth,” he said.

Paibhale added that while fantasy cricket platforms are legal, the sector sits “on the cusp of various illegalities”, including gambling, betting, spot-fixing, money laundering, GST evasion and under-reporting of income.

The ED has said the investigation is ongoing and further action will follow based on the evidence gathered.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 10:22 AM