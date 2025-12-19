Starlink leases first office space in New Delhi with CorporatEdge

Earlier this month, Starlink listed full residential pricing on its local website, indicating a possible imminent launch in India, before later clarifying that the listing was a glitch.

Elon Musk-owned Starlink has leased its first office space in northern India, signing a deal with premium flexible workspace provider CorporatEdge in New Delhi, two people aware of the development said, as reported by The Economic Times. The company has taken a 50-seater office at the World Trade Center in Nauroji Nagar, a location where US-based OpenAI has also leased its first office space in India.

Earlier this month, Starlink listed full residential pricing on its local website, indicating a possible imminent launch in India, before later clarifying that the listing was a glitch. As companies such as OpenAI and Starlink establish their first offices in the country, they are opting for a Delhi address to keep teams close to the power corridors of the national capital, the people cited in the report said.

The people added that these firms are also seeking operational flexibility and premium services, with managed office providers offering high-end spaces and hospitality-style services emerging as the preferred option.

CorporatEdge recently leased 51,000 square feet at Godrej GCR in Gurugram and is expected to close the current financial year with an operational and signed portfolio of 590,000 square feet. The company has also leased 36,000 square feet in Dubai, marking its international expansion.

In November, the Maharashtra government signed a memorandum of understanding with Starlink to bring satellite internet services to government bodies, rural areas and key public infrastructure. However, the commercial rollout of Starlink’s services in India has yet to be announced.

According to property consultancy CBRE, India’s flexible office stock is projected to expand to 125 million square feet by 2027 from 80 million square feet in 2024, with the Delhi-National Capital Region accounting for nearly a quarter of the growth.

