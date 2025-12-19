Apple foldable iPhone may face supply constraints after launch

Limited supply combined with strong expected demand could result in shortages lasting until at least the end of 2026.

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold, next year, but the device could face limited availability well beyond its debut, according to a new leak. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on his website that development of the foldable iPhone is running behind earlier expectations, although the device is still likely to be released in 2026.

Earlier leaks had suggested the iPhone Fold could be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max next year, while the standard iPhone 18 and a new iPhone Air 2 could be delayed until 2027. Kuo informed that early-stage yield issues and ramp-up challenges could prevent smooth shipments of the foldable iPhone until 2027.

Kuo said that limited supply combined with strong expected demand could result in shortages lasting until at least the end of 2026, highlighting the difficulties Apple may face as the device enters mass production. Previous reports had indicated that Foxconn could begin manufacturing the foldable iPhone by the end of 2025, but the latest information suggests those plans may have encountered delays, with little clarity on the exact reasons.

Separately, Mizuho Securities had earlier forecast that the launch of the iPhone Fold could slip to 2027 if Apple requires additional time to finalise key components such as the hinge mechanism, underscoring ongoing uncertainty around the production timeline.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 11:59 AM