Zara turns to AI-generated model imagery, signalling shift in fashion photography

Zara has begun using artificial intelligence to generate new images of real models wearing different outfits, marking the latest step by a major fast-fashion retailer to speed up content production and streamline marketing workflows. The move places the Inditex-owned brand alongside rivals H&M and Zalando, both of which have already embraced AI-driven imagery as part of their creative processes.

According to Inditex, AI is being deployed to enhance efficiency rather than replace human talent. “We are using artificial intelligence only to complement our existing processes,” a company spokesperson said, adding that models are consulted and compensated in line with industry standards whenever their images are adapted using AI tools.

The development was first reported by London-based business newspaper CityAM, which cited a model involved in the process. The model said Zara sought explicit consent to digitally alter their images using AI to showcase additional garments and paid them the equivalent of what they would have earned from a separate physical photo shoot.

Zara’s experimentation follows similar initiatives by Swedish retailer H&M, which earlier this year revealed it had created digital replicas of models for marketing use. European online fashion platform Zalando has also said it is using AI to accelerate the creation of campaign imagery. All three companies have stressed that the technology is intended to support creative teams and reduce turnaround times, not eliminate photographers, stylists or production crews.

Despite these assurances, the growing use of AI has sparked unease within the fashion photography community. Industry bodies warn that fewer traditional shoots could reduce commissioning opportunities across the sector, affecting not only established professionals but also newcomers trying to build portfolios and industry connections.

The shift comes even as Inditex chair Marta Ortega has publicly championed fashion photography. Since 2021, her MOP (Marta Ortega Perez) Foundation gallery in A Coruna, Zara’s hometown, has hosted major exhibitions celebrating renowned photographers. The gallery is currently showcasing the work of Annie Leibovitz, following earlier exhibitions dedicated to Steven Meisel and Helmut Newton, both influential figures in fashion imagery.

At the same time, Ortega has been steering Zara toward a more premium positioning, scaling back store numbers in favour of larger flagship locations designed to offer a more refined retail experience. The adoption of AI tools reflects a parallel push for operational efficiency as the brand balances creative heritage with the demands of a fast-moving digital marketplace.

As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in fashion marketing, its long-term impact on photography and creative labour remains a subject of active debate across the industry.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 10:48 AM