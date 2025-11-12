Amazon cuts nearly 700 corporate jobs across nine New York City offices

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon is laying off nearly 700 corporate employees across nine offices in New York City, as part of its ongoing global restructuring that has seen almost 14,000 corporate roles eliminated.
According to a filing with the New York State Department of Labor, a total of 660 employees will be impacted by the job cuts, which were first reported by Crain’s New York. The largest reductions will occur at Amazon’s Manhattan West office and its New York Tech Hub, both located in Manhattan.
In an emailed statement to USA TODAY on 11 November, Amazon confirmed that the layoffs were part of a broader effort to streamline operations and improve efficiency. The company stated that all affected employees were notified on 28 October.
As per USA TODAY, Beth Galetti, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, informed staff in a memo last month that the cuts were intended to make the company more efficient and better aligned with its long-term priorities.
Amazon added that employees impacted by the layoffs would receive a 90-day notice period, along with a lump sum covering healthcare costs, severance pay, and access to free skills training and job placement support services to help them transition to new roles.
The job cuts in New York form part of Amazon’s wider restructuring across multiple divisions, including technology, human resources, and operations, as the e-commerce giant continues to streamline costs and adapt to changing business demands.