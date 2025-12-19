Obama’s year-end tradition continues as he shares top books, films and tracks of 2025; here's full list

Former US President Barack Obama has once again carried forward a tradition he began during his time in the White House, sharing his annual list of favourite books, movies and music as 2025 draws to a close.

In a post on social media platform X, Obama said he hoped the list would help people “find something new to enjoy” and invited followers to send in their own recommendations.

As in previous years, the list reflects Obama’s wide-ranging cultural tastes, spanning fiction and non-fiction, global cinema and contemporary music.

Books feature prominently on Obama’s 2025 list, with a strong mix of literary fiction, social commentary and historical writing. Among his favourites are Paper Girl by Beth Macy, Flashlight by Susan Choi, and We the People by historian Jill Lepore. He also included The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy, There Is No Place for U by Brian Goldstone, and North Sun by Ethan Rutherford.

Other notable picks include 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai, Dead and Alive by Zadie Smith, and What We Can Know by Ian McEwan. Obama also made a special mention of The Look, written by his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, jokingly acknowledging his “bias” toward the book.

Obama’s film choices for 2025 reflect a similarly eclectic mix of genres and storytelling styles. His favourite movies list includes One Battle After Another, Sinners, It Was Just an Accident, Hamnet, Sentimental Value, No Other Choice, The Secret Agent, Train Dreams, Jay Kelly, Good Fortune, and Orwell: 2+2=5. The selections range from literary adaptations to political and historical narratives, underscoring his continued interest in films that explore human complexity and social themes.

On the music front, Obama highlighted a handful of tracks that stood out for him during the year. His favourites include Nice to Each Other by Olivia Dean, Abracadabra by Lady Gaga, Drake’s Nokia, Aurora by Mora and De La Rose, among others. The list blends pop, R&B and global sounds, reflecting the former president’s long-standing reputation for curating playlists that resonate across generations.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 10:19 AM