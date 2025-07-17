Govt announces to offer free AI training to 10 lakh citizens

In a major push toward making India future-ready, the government announced free Artificial Intelligence training for 10 lakh citizens, with special focus on rural outreach and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). The announcement came during the 10-year celebration of Digital India, held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka.

The event, organized by Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), was inaugurated by Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, who lauded the role of VLEs in digitally empowering rural India.

“India’s digital transformation has become a global example. Now, with AI on the rise, we must ensure every citizen, even in the remotest villages, is equipped to thrive,” said Vaishnaw. “This AI training initiative will be made available free to 10 lakh individuals across the country, with priority access to our VLEs.”

The training program is part of the government’s vision to democratize digital upskilling, ensuring that Artificial Intelligence is not just for the elite but becomes a tool of empowerment for every Indian.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada also emphasized the shift to future technologies. He said, “We are in the age of Artificial Intelligence, and it must be used to positively change lives, especially in sectors like agriculture, health, and education. CSCs are ideal vehicles to carry this transformation to the grassroots.”

The ministers also called for integration of CSCs with state IT departments, promotion of IRCTC services at local centers, and stronger cybersecurity and digital awareness efforts.

