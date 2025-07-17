            

OpenAI partners with Google Cloud as computing needs soar

The AI giant, which already leverages services from Microsoft, Oracle, and CoreWeave, finalized the deal with Google in May after months of negotiations.

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2025 9:07 AM
Earlier this year, OpenAI also forged significant alliances with SoftBank and Oracle for the $500 billion Stargate infrastructure program, and secured multi-billion-dollar agreements with CoreWeave to further bolster its computing capacity. (Representative Image: Levart_Photographer via Unsplash)

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence powerhouse behind ChatGPT, has officially added Alphabet's Google Cloud to its roster of computing suppliers. This move, confirmed by an updated list on OpenAI's website, signals the company's aggressive strategy to meet the escalating demands of its AI models.

This partnership highlights the immense computing power required to train and deploy advanced AI, a need that is actively reshaping the competitive landscape of the industry. It also marks OpenAI's latest step to diversify its computational resources, lessening its reliance on long-time supporter Microsoft and its ambitious Stargate data center project.

Earlier this year, OpenAI also forged significant alliances with SoftBank and Oracle for the $500 billion Stargate infrastructure program, and secured multi-billion-dollar agreements with CoreWeave to further bolster its computing capacity.

The collaboration with Google Cloud is a notable shift in OpenAI's infrastructure strategy. Until January, Microsoft's Azure cloud service had been the exclusive data center provider for the ChatGPT maker. Sources previously told Reuters that earlier discussions between Google and OpenAI were hampered by OpenAI's existing exclusivity agreement with Microsoft.


First Published on Jul 17, 2025 9:06 AM

