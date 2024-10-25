How Taboola is disrupting the open web in India

Taboola, the leading discovery and native advertising platform, is setting new standards for the #OpenInternet in India. As digital marketing continues to evolve, Taboola’s recent initiatives include its role as a game-changer in the open web space, revolutionizing how brands connect with consumers and drive impactful results.

Dominating the Open Web

Taboola has firmly established its leadership by managing supply on the Open Web with over 500 publisher partners. This extensive network allows Taboola to connect brands to an extraordinary 600 million shoppers, offering unparalleled access to a diverse and engaged audience. The platform delivers top-tier inventory and exceptional performance, driving superior results for clients. Taboola India’s festive playbook outlines strategies to convert users on the open web into customers using real-time matchmaking, relevant data signals, and creative formats.

Strengthening Industry Partnerships

Taboola's success is rooted in strong, collaborative relationships with brands and agencies across various sectors. Taboola’s ability to adapt and tailor solutions to meet the unique needs of different industries demonstrates its commitment to delivering value and fostering long-term partnerships. The platform's diverse portfolio highlights the trust it has earned and the impact it has made across the digital landscape.

This is reflected in the industry-first Open Web Rockstar Awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates advertisers who harness the open web’s power to drive performance, reach new audiences, and adapt to consumer behavior shifts. Congratulations to the winners and nominees, including leading brands such as Tata Tea, Lenovo, Xiaomi India, Max Life Insurance, CaratLane - A Tanishq Partnership, CFA Institute, Astrotalk, Realatte Ventures LLP, PlanetSpark, and Versuni, among others, for their continued innovation and pursuit of driving impactful results on the Open Web.

Brand Safety and Full Funnel Solutions

Taboola continues to lead with a comprehensive, brand-safe solution designed to meet the evolving demands of Digital India. The platform's innovative products cater to diverse market needs, upholding the highest standards of brand safety and performance. Taboola remains dedicated to exceeding client expectations through continuous innovation.

For example, Taboola Select allows advertisers to tap into standalone placements across esteemed publisher sites, including homepages, mid-article sections, and a new position called Featured Placements.

Brands that choose Taboola Select can harness the power of CPC buying and leverage Taboola’s advanced AI, including the highly effective Maximize Conversions bidding technology, which consistently reduces CPAs by 15% on average.

In India, Taboola offers advertisers unrivaled access to premium publishers, enabling brands to achieve standout visibility during critical moments. Taboola's solutions are flexible, with customizable packages that ensure targeted outreach, effectively reaching the right audiences for maximum impact.

For e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands, Taboola fine-tunes campaigns in real-time, ensuring optimal performance and quicker engagement, driving better conversion rates. From high-impact visibility to real-time optimization, Taboola empowers brands to achieve sustained success across the entire marketing funnel, delivering measurable results and continuous growth for advertisers.

Revolutionizing Creative Formats with Generative AI

Leveraging advanced Generative AI technology, Taboola enhances the creativity and effectiveness of advertising campaigns. The platform's suite of multi-faceted creative formats empowers partners to stand out and achieve significant impact, driving higher engagement and maximizing return on investment.

Elevating Engagement and Ad Perception

With over 52% of online activity occurring on the Open Web, Taboola’s approach drives superior ad performance. Premium sites consistently enhance ad perception over user-generated content, and integrating open web strategies into social campaigns boosts engagement—demonstrating the unmatched power of premium open web environments.

Marketers in India are navigating the challenge of standing out in an increasingly competitive landscape. Taboola’s open web solutions provide a distinct advantage, enabling brands to connect with consumers through advanced targeting and innovative creative formats. With data-driven insights and full-funnel solutions, campaign performance is optimized to ensure every marketing dollar delivers exceptional value.

Take this opportunity to diversify your marketing strategy. This festive season, move your budget to where the time spent is highest and watch your brand shine on the Open Web.

About Taboola Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.